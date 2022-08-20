Buffalo Grove woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for child sex assault

A Buffalo Grove woman received a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and producing child pornography.

Kimberly Marie Schubert, 46, was arrested in 2019 on the felony charges along with Jason Akai, 47 of Oak Forest, following a lengthy investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Schubert entered into a plea deal with prosecutors Aug. 9, according to court records.

She is being held at the Lake County jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.

Authorities said an investigation into Schubert and Akai was launched after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services received a tip from an out-of-state therapist. A multiweek investigation gathered enough evidence to ultimately charge the two with multiple Class X felonies.

Akai is free on bail currently, according to court records. He is due back in court in September. His trial date currently slated for November.