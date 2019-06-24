Buffalo Grove woman, Oak Forest man charged with child pornography

A Buffalo Grove woman and an Oak Forest man are facing child pornography charges, with the former also charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Authorities charged Kimberly Schubert, 43, of Buffalo Grove with four Class X felonies following a multiweek investigation, according to a news release Monday.

Schubert is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of child pornography.

She was arrested on May 30 and initially given a $1 million bond. That amount was later reduced to $300,000, of which she posted the required 10 percent to be released on June 7.

Jason Akai, 44, of Oak Forest received two charges with Class X felonies -- one for solicitation of child pornography and the other for production of child pornography -- involving a victim under the age of 13.

Police arrested Akai on June 20. He was given a $1 million bond and remained in custody in the Lake County jail Monday.

Both related cases are being prosecuted by the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Buffalo Grove police Monday said they were notified by the Department of Children and Family Services of a tip received from an out-of-state therapist. An investigation was started, which gathered evidence that supported the charges against Schubert, according to police.

It also was determined that pornographic pictures had been distributed to Akai, Buffalo Grove police said. With the assistance of the Lake County state's attorney's office and Oak Forest police, a search warrant was conducted at Akai's residence.

Both parties are awaiting court appearances at the Lake County Courthouse on June 27, with Akai's scheduled for 9 a.m. and Schubert's at 10:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is continuing.