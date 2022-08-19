 

Second suspect arrested in Gurnee shooting

  • Joey Gonzalez

    Joey Gonzalez

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/19/2022 9:18 PM

A second man has been charged in a November fatal shooting in Gurnee.

Gurnee police said Joey Gonzalez, 25, of Vernon Hills was arrested Friday in Woodridge for the slaying of 26 year-old Zion resident Jonathan Denicolas.

 

Denicholas was shot multiple times Nov. 27 in a parking lot near Gurnee Mills mall. Authorities said he was targeted.

Police said a warrant had been issued for Gonzalez on May 26. He is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

In late July, Hainesville resident Jesse Zumaya, 33, was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the case.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Gurnee Police Department at (847) 599-7000.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 