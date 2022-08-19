Police: Boy charged with felonies for bringing loaded gun to Wauconda High School
Updated 8/19/2022 8:14 PM
A boy has been charged with four felonies for bringing a loaded handgun into Wauconda High School Thursday, the Wauconda Police Department said Friday.
The boy, whose age and name have not been released, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, authorities said.
The handgun was reported shortly before the school day ended Thursday.
The boy was taken into custody after the discovery, and police conducted a search of the entire building. Authorities said there was no targeted violence intended.
Police said the boy is still in custody.
