'I've turned countless angels into junkies': Man charged in death of girlfriend

A Glen Ellyn man has been accused of killing his girlfriend by supplying her with fentanyl-laced heroin that she thought was cocaine.

Sergius Harty, 29, of the 300 block of Elm Street, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide. He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Around 6:21 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on 55th Street near Clarendon Hills. They found an unresponsive Margaret J. McCabe, 29, of Hinsdale. She was pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital.

DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Adam Frahm told Judge John Kinsella that investigators found texts on the victim's phone between her and Harty, discussing going to Chicago to get drugs. Harty told investigators that day the two used drugs together, Frahm said.

Investigators found Facebook Messenger conversations by Harty to his friends indicating he was the one who got McCabe addicted and that she thought she was using cocaine, Frahm said.

One message said he charged her double to try to get her to use less, Frahm said.

"I've turned countless angels into junkies," another message said, according to Frahm.

Frahm said he found Harty's actions to be "extremely egregious." He requested bail be set at $2 million.

Judge Kinsella set bail at $575,000. Harty would need to post $57,500 to be released pretrial. If he posts bail, he will be confined to his home and have to wear a GPS monitor.

Harty's attorney said Harty works in his father's heating and air conditioning business.

DuPage County court records indicate that in 2011 Harty was found guilty of disorderly conduct in an ordinance-violation case in Elmhurst. He was accused of breaking a window at a fast-food restaurant.

He also was charged with simple battery in a 2021 Glen Ellyn ordinance-violation case. He was accused of punching a man in the face. The case was dismissed when the complaining witness did not attend court.

He has a conviction in California for possession of a controlled substance.