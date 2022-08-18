South Elgin's End of Summer Music Fling set for Saturday

The village of South Elgin is hosting an "End of Summer Music Fling" on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St.

From noon to 9:30 p.m., enjoy music, food and drink, fireworks and more.

Food and drink vendors include Cesaroni BBQ, Dairy Queen, Inches Tacos, The Pasta Box, RK's (beer and wine only), Village Tavern, and Wise Guys. Food, water, soda, beer, wine and specialty drinks will be available. Coolers are not allowed.

The music lineup will open with Dynamix, a classics cover band, at noon, followed by Will Thompson Band with a rock-country-funk sound at 2:30 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 5 p.m.

Before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Modern Day Romeos will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Family activities from noon to 5 p.m. include inflatable bounce houses, giant yard games and face painting.

Handicapped parking will be available in front of the village hall; enter at State and Water Street.

General parking will be available at SEBA Park, the new municipal lot at State and La Fox, municipal annex lots and local side streets.

Visit southelgin.com/musicfling for details.