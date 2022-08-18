Police sergeant facing felony charges over off-duty altercation with Park Ridge teen

Parents Nicole and Angel Nieves with their three sons, the oldest of whom, holding the football trophy, they believe was a victim of racial profiling during a July 1 confrontation with an off-duty Chicago police sergeant. Courtesy of Nieves family

Park Ridge police have arrested a Chicago police sergeant in connection with this July 1 off-duty altercation with a 14-year-old boy outside a Starbucks. The sergeant is charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery. Courtesy of Nieves family

A Chicago police sergeant is facing felony official misconduct and aggravated battery charges stemming from an off-duty altercation with a teenager last month outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Vitellaro, 49, turned himself in Thursday morning at the Park Ridge Police Department, where he was processed and taken to the Cook County courthouse in Skokie to await a bond hearing, police said. Police did not immediately release Vitellaro's hometown.

The arrest follows a weekslong investigation into the July 1 confrontation that was captured on cellphone video and soon went viral, even appearing on the celebrity gossip website TMZ.

The video of the encounter outside the Starbucks at 100 S. Northwest Highway begins with a man now identified as Vitellaro kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old Park Ridge boy while speaking on a cellphone. Other boys argue with the man and quickly pull their friend off the ground, the video shows.

The boy's parents later held a news conference during which they said the altercation was sparked by the police officer's mistaken belief their son was trying to steal a bicycle. They alleged racial profiling played a role in the confrontation. The officer is white, and their son is of Puerto Rican descent.

The parents, Angel and Nicole Nieves, described their son as an honor-roll student and three-sport athlete.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability has stated it is investigating the officer's actions.

"COPA is aware of an incident as reported by TMZ that occurred in Park Ridge on July 1, 2022 involving an off-duty Chicago Police Officer and are currently in the early stages of the investigation," COPA said last month via Twitter,

On Thursday, Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski issued a statement thanking his officers and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for their work on the case. "I am extremely proud of my staff and their professionalism in conducting a thorough and complete investigation which they took seriously from day one," he said. "The Park Ridge Police Department have and will continue to honor their oath of office, continuing to serve our community with professionalism, dedication, pride and respect."