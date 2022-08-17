Stabbing in Schaumburg ends with one person in hospital

Schaumburg police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that left one of two men involved hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said both men were present when officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Maplebrook Court at about 4:30 p.m.

The injured man was treated at that location and then taken to a hospital, where he remained Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the case remained under investigation and no charges had been filed, Lindhurst said.