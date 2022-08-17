Stabbing in Schaumburg ends with one person in hospital
Updated 8/17/2022 1:09 PM
Schaumburg police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon stabbing that left one of two men involved hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said both men were present when officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Maplebrook Court at about 4:30 p.m.
The injured man was treated at that location and then taken to a hospital, where he remained Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the case remained under investigation and no charges had been filed, Lindhurst said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.