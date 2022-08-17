Police: Motorcyclist injured after Winfield crash
Updated 8/17/2022 9:08 AM
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a passenger car in Winfield Tuesday, authorities said.
Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Winfield Road and Beecher Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.
The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team, or MERIT, is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, police said Wednesday.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. B. Olson at the Winfield Police Department at (630) 933-7160.
