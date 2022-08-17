Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Winfield crash

A motorcyclist in his 60s was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after a crash with a car in Winfield, authorities said.

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Winfield Road and Beecher Avenue. The motorcycle was traveling south on Winfield, and the car was heading west on Beecher when the collision occurred in the intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team is assisting with the crash investigation, police said Wednesday.

No citations or charges have been filed yet, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. B. Olson at the Winfield Police Department at (630) 933-7160.