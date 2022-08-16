Cary man accused of having sexual contact with dog, possessing child porn

A Cary man has been accused of having sexual contact with a dog and possessing child pornography, authorities said.

According to the Cary Police Department, Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, of the 300 block of Parkstone Drive, was arrested at his home Monday.

Sarabyn was charged with one count of sexual contact with an animal, 15 counts of child pornography possession and two counts of child pornography possession with the intent to reproduce or sell, police said.

Sarabyn was released Monday after posting $10,000 of $100,000 bail, according to police.

His next court date is Aug. 22