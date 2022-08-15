 

New principal meets students at St. Thomas of Villanova in Palatine

  • New Principal Matthew Martino greets a family visiting St. Thomas of Villanova School on Monday evening. Students were able to drop off school supplies, meet their teachers, have ice cream and get their backpacks blessed at the Catholic school in Palatine.

      New Principal Matthew Martino greets a family visiting St. Thomas of Villanova School on Monday evening. Students were able to drop off school supplies, meet their teachers, have ice cream and get their backpacks blessed at the Catholic school in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Families fill a hallway Monday evening at St. Thomas of Villanova School in Palatine.

      Families fill a hallway Monday evening at St. Thomas of Villanova School in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 8/15/2022 6:28 PM

Matthew Martino, the new principal at St. Thomas of Villanova School in Palatine, was asked by a parish photographer Monday to pose for a shot next to a life-size cutout of the school's Viking mascot as he greeted students and their families.

But like many of the youngsters he was meeting for the first time, he was too excited by the occasion to stand still for long.

 

"This is exciting! Hello! Welcome! What's your name?" Martino asked again and again as he bent down, hands on knees, to speak to students who ranged from preschool to eighth grade.

The school will welcome 230 students this year and is "growing, hopefully," said Martino.

Students dropped off books and supplies at their desks and greeted their teachers Monday ahead of the first day of classes Wednesday. They could joined other families for an ice cream social followed by a blessing of their backpacks by the Rev. Kris Janczak, pastor at St. Thomas.

