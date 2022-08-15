 

Bail set at $500,000 for man charged in Lake in the Hills stabbing

By Amanda Marrazzo
Updated 8/15/2022 4:22 PM

A 19-year-old man was being held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bail Monday after a stabbing in Lake in the Hills on Saturday.

Anthony J. Bielecki, who police previously said lived in Arlington Heights, is listed in McHenry County court documents as living in the Lake in the Hills home where the stabbing occurred.

 

Bielecki is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces three to seven years in prison.

Bielecki is accused of "intentionally" causing "great bodily harm" to the victim Saturday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Loree Lane, according to the criminal complaint. Paramedics took the victim to Northwestern Medicine-Huntley, police said.

Bielecki must post 10%, or $5,000, to be released pending trial. On Monday, Bielecki was appointed an assistant public defender, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

