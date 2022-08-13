Second man charged with murder in May shooting of North Chicago teen

An 18-year-old Calumet City man became the second person charged with murder for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy killed at a North Chicago gas station in May.

Alraum C. Williams is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.

A Lake County judge set his bail at $3 million on Saturday morning, which means he would need to post $300,000 in cash to be released from jail before his trial, an official said Saturday.

In May, officials charged Amireon C. Williams, a 19-year-old from North Chicago, with fatally shooting Lavon'ta Brown, 14, of North Chicago.

Officials said Brown exchanged gunshots with Amireon C. Williams and one or more people in a Chevy sedan. Brown was struck several times and later died. The sedan drove away.

While Amireon C. Williams has been in jail since shortly after the shooting in May, Alraum C. Williams was arrested by North Chicago police on Friday, officials said.

North Chicago officials did not immediately return requests for comment on the circumstances of the arrest.