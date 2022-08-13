Arlington Heights man charged with stabbing Lake in the Hills woman

A 19-year-old Arlington Heights man is charged with stabbing a Lake in the Hills woman in her home Saturday afternoon.

Lake in the Hills police said they arrived at the woman's home on the 600 block of Lorree Lane at about 12:30 p.m. and found her inside. She was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect, Anthony J. Bielecki, of the 700 block of North Arlington Heights Road, had retreated inside the home, where he had been staying with the victim. They made contact with him, and ultimately he surrendered without incident, police said.

Bielecki is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery, all felonies. He was taken to McHenry County jail. He is due in court Monday morning.

Police did not identify or give the condition of the woman.