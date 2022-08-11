Stabbing victim charged with battery after altercation in Schaumburg

A man stabbed Wednesday evening during an altercation in Schaumburg was treated and released from the hospital, then charged with battery after police determined the other man had acted in self-defense, authorities said Thursday.

Joseph Linzy III, 30, of the 1900 block of Flintshire Drive in Schaumburg, also is charged with criminal damage to property in regards to a house door, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday to a yard on the 1800 block of Dunsford Court, Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney said.

Only the two men were involved in the fight, and the general public was not at risk, McCartney added.

Linzy's next court date is Aug. 30 in Rolling Meadows.