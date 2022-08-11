 

Jacobs senior killed in rollover crash remembered as 'loving,' 'loyal'

 
By James T. Norman
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 8/11/2022 12:11 PM

A 17-year-old who was killed last week in a Lake in the Hills crash has been identified.

Riely Jacob Teuerle of Lake in the Hills died at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Huntley after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday night, Aug. 2, the McHenry County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

 

"Riely was a loyal and valued employee of Rookies in Huntley," according to Teuerle's obituary. "Riely was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He loved spending time and spoiling his 3 nephews and 4 nieces."

Teuerle was going to be a senior this year at H.D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin, according to the obituary.

The crash was called in at about 10 p.m. near Rakow Road between McHenry and Pyott roads. Three vehicles, a Honda Civic, a Nissan Sentra and a Volkswagen Passat, were involved.

Teuerle was in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Nissan also were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not disclosed.

There will be a visitation and service for Teuerle on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Miller Funeral Home in West Dundee, according to the obituary.

