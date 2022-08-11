Going like 60: Randhurst Village adapts to ever-changing retail environment

Daily Herald file, 2003 The demolition of the old J.C. Penney store at Randhurst Mall in Mount Prospect has started.

Daily Herald file, 1989A grand re-opening celebration was held at Randhurst Mall on Nov. 17, 1989. A new upper level center court was unveiled.

Courtesy of Mount Prospect Historical SocietyRandhurst was a cutting-edge shopping center when it opened on August 16, 1962. Not only was it entirely air-conditioned, making it the largest air-conditioned space in the country, but it was also designed by the leading commercial architect of the day, Victor Gruen.

Courtesy of Mount Prospect Historical SocietyOn August 16, 1962 Randhurst officially opened to the public. This special day began with a parade to the new shopping center and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each of the six arcade entrances. These ribbons were cut by Mount Prospect Mayor C.O. Schlaver, department store representatives, Randhurst Corporation officials, and Diane Hahnfield, a descendant of the family who farmed the land that became Randhurst. During the speeches that followed, an official from Wieboldt's, Carson Pirie Scott, and The Fair each dropped a metal key into a propane-fueled melting device. This act symbolically unified the stores that had worked together to create Randhurst.

Courtesy of Mount Prospect Historical SocietyIn the mid-1980s Randhurst underwent a large remodeling project. One of those projects was to return the top level of space under the dome to its original use as a dining area. This food court, called "The Picnic," officially opened on October 4, 1984.

When Carl and Rae Gach moved into their new Mount Prospect home in January 1959, Prospect High School had recently opened, but much else in the transforming suburb remained farmland.

"There were animals over there," Carl said of the property near his home. "It was kind of rural in the area at that time."

But something was about to sprout nearby that would change life both in Mount Prospect and the Northwest suburbs: Randhurst Mall.

"We could see it being built from our bedroom window," Carl Gach said. "It was going to be under one roof."

The $23 million mall near the intersection of Rand Road and Elmhurst Road opened Aug. 16, 1962, as the first enclosed mall in the Chicago area.

Over the past 60 years, the shopping center has undergone many changes in response to evolving retail trends. The most dramatic arrived in 2009, with the demolition of the indoor mall and its reinvention as a lifestyle center named Randhurst Village, which will host a 60th anniversary celebration Saturday.

The Randhurst Corp. that built the mall was the marriage of three retail giants: Carson Pirie Scott, Wieboldt's and Montgomery Ward. Each would have an anchor the shopping center - Montgomery Ward opened as The Fair Store.

Victor Gruen, the leading commercial architect of the day, provided the design, a triangle with an anchor at each point topped by a dome. It would be entirely air-conditioned, making it the largest air-conditioned space in the country at the time.

Grand opening festivities featured a parade to the mall and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each of the mall's six arcade entrances. Mount Prospect Mayor C.O. Schlaver and Diane Hahnfield, a descendant of the family who farmed the land that became Randhurst were among the ribbon cutters. Festivities concluced with representaitves from Wieboldt's, Carson Pirie Scott, and The Fair Store symbolically ... their partnership by each dropping a metal key into a propane-fueled melting device.

PUTTING MOUNT PROSPECT ON THE MAP

The 1960s proved a golden age for the new shopping center, as the novelty of the center and the wide array of retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings drew customers from throughout the region.

"It did attract people to Mount Prospect," Dattilo said, adding, "It basically created a second location to go and shop in Mount Prospect. It was not just downtown Mount Prospect anymore."

Michael Zadel, who grew up in Mount Prospect and said he watched as the center was built "from the ground up."

Zadel, today a member of the Mount Prospect village board, said it was impressive, "especially the dome shape and the spokes that came out to the anchor stores. To have it here in Mount Prospect was quite exciting for the time, because we were a small community, a bedroom community and a suburb of Chicago, and they chose to build it there. Looking back on it, I would think demographics had a lot to do with it and location, because it was at the corner of two major state highways and not too far from the Illinois Tollway.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert, who grew up in Cary, remembers how he used to "tag along" with his mother when she shopped at the mall.

All store deliveries would be made through a unique underground service tunnel, with 10,000 square feet of loading dock space, wide enough for two trucks.

Randhurst would contain $100,000 in sculpture, including Herold L. Kerr's "Migration," a 16-foot bronze creation depicting birds in flight.

The 1.2 million square feet of stores catered to virtually every need and desire.

Maurice L. Rotschild & Co., Baker's Shoe Store, The Card Shop, the Randhurst Camera Shop, Joe's Barber Shop, Walton Rug & Furniture Co., Almer Coe Optical Co. were there, as were Ward's Auto Service, and Wieboldt's Tire Centre.

Zadel remembers such specialty stores as P.J.'s Trick Shop, which catered to budding magicians 8 through 12, peddling practical jokes, gags, novelty items and disguises.

In addition, Jewel Food Store opened with an old-fashioned sausage shop offering the wares of the Weisel Sausage Co. of Milwaukee and a pastry shop.

Customers could dine at such restaurants as the Coach House-style Randhurst Corned Beef Center, Carson's Tartan Trey Cafeteria, the Pancake Shop, and the Bird's Nest Cocktail Lounge.

Longtime Mount Prospect resident and volunteer Jill Friedrichs said she has especially fond memories going to the Tartan Trey.

"That was my first experience with a buffet. And to this day I still love my buffets," she said.

She also remembers shopping for shoes at Baker's.

"I remember my senior year getting a pair of platform shoes," she said.

She also cherishes memories of going to Chas. A. Stevens at Christmas to buy outfits for her mom.

"If I couldn't buy it at Randhurst, it didn't need to be bought," she said.

Randhurst was also a place to take the entire family, even if some family members weren't interested in shopping.

Gach remembers, "Downstairs, they had kind of a play area for kids, where they had little animals they could climb on. And then at Christmas time, they had Santa Claus there. They had a little train that ran around."

He said, "It was a nice area to go to, especially in the wintertime. If the weather was bad, you could still do your shopping in there."

It was popular with teens too.

Zadel's wife, Carolyn Zadel, who later on worked at Ted's Tepee in Randhurst, a shop that specialized in such women's apparel as monogrammed sweaters, said, "Once it opened, my friends and I used to take the bus that stopped in downtown and went to Randhurst every Saturday. That was our place to go," she said. She said she had two young siblings and helped her mom, "So it was a treat for me to get out of the house with those two little ones."

THE IMPACT OF WOODFIELD

The 1970s brought new challenges to Randhurst with the opening of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Randhurst Corp. Vice President and General Manager Harold J. Carlson said, "I would be surprised if we were that heavily affected."

But Carlson told village board members that October 1971 that sales were down 15 percent across the board.

Randhurst responded by relocating Jewel in a separate building on Euclid Avenue and moving the Chas. A. Stevens clothing store into the Jewel space. Montgomery Ward, which had succeeded The Fair Store expanded, doubling its main floor.

Randhurst added something new in the 1970s, hockey, at the Randhurst Twin Ice Arena, in what is now the Home Depot location. The arena became the part-time home of the Chicago Cougars of the World Hockey Association, a professional rival of the National Hockey League that siphoned off such NHL stars as Bobby Hull and Gordie Howe.

The 1980s saw the ending of the relationship between the Randhurst Corp. and Randhurst.

In 1981, the center was sold to Columbia, Maryland-based Rouse Co. At the time, Rouse operated more than 50 properties, including Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston and the Gallery at Market East in Philadelphia.

Rouse implemented substantial changes, introducing a food court, peeling away the coating of the iconic dome to expose the structural steel supports, and building a glass-caged elevator to enable a view of all three stories of the mall.

It also built new office buildings and a free-standing restaurant.

Another addition was a free-standing restaurant along Kensington Road.

In 1987, Bergner's took over the lease of one of the original anchors, Wieboldt's. By the turn of the century, Montgomery Ward would also go, leaving Carson's as the only remaining original anchor.

LOOKING OUTWARD

In the 1990s, the mall saw new stores, including Dunkin' Donuts and The Body Shop, There was also The Nature of Things sold such items as rubber scorpions and glow-in-the-dark bats and bird baths, as well as recordings of whale songs and bird calls.

But it began dawning on Randhurst management that the future lay with the outlots.

Borders Books, Steak 'n Shake moved in, as did Costco. Jewel replaced its existing store, and a bigger movie theater replaced the old one.

The writing was on the wall for the indoor mall.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

In 2007, Casto Retail Properties of Sarasota, Florida bought the center with the intention of demolishing the mall and introducing a Main Street concept.

Hoefert said, "The trend at that time was to do away with enclosed malls and have open air malls. And so when they came to us and said they wanted to demolish the old enclosed mall, we got on board very quickly for a couple of reasons. One is it was a revitalization. The mall had been declining for many years."

And so, in 2009, the mall came down, and Randhurst Village was born. A hotel proved a key addition, and the village approved a revenue sharing agreement that called for Randhurst to receive a share of taxes if it met performance benchmarks.

The results, Zadel, said, have been mixed.

"I think what really hurt the development was when Carson's all of a sudden up and closed," he said. "There was a true belief that that Carson's store was going to be there to anchor retail for a long, long time, because it was one of the best producing Carson's stores in the whole chain."

Another issue is Main Street itself.

Hoefert said, "I think line of sight is really critical. So when you don't have line of sight - Main Street does not have line of sight - I think it becomes difficult."

On the other hand, the outlots have flourished.

"My understanding is that Costco in terms of revenue, Costco was projected to generate as much revenue as the entire mall did at its height," Hoefert said.

THE FUTURE

In 2015, DLC Management bought the Randhurst property.

DLC recently received permission from the village board to subdivide the outlots, with the goal that the proceeds will be used for additional improvements.

Hoefert said generating capital to be poured back into the center makes sense to him, but he also warned, "They are also part of a larger organization that is going to use some of that capital for other projects."

In the meantime, HomeGoods has taken over a part of the Carson's space, and the outlots have begun to sell.

Hoefert said he would like to see multi-family residential at Randhurst Village.

He also expressed hope about the future of retail.

"On some level, retail is going to turn around. Not everybody is going to shop online for everything that they buy."

Its 60th anniversary will be marked by a celebration at Randhurst Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free celebration will feature popcorn and cotton candy, mini games, music and commemorative t-shirts.

"We're going to have a booth with some historical displays, trying to highlight all those memories from Randhurst," said Emily Dattilo, director of the Mount Prospect Historical Society.