Ex-Lake County prosecutor who bought teen alcohol in Woodstock sent to jail

A former Lake County prosecutor was fined and sentenced to jail time on Wednesday for buying liquor for a teenager he was with in a Woodstock motel in 2020.

Javaron D. Buckley, 34, of Mount Prospect entered a guilty plea in July to misdemeanor charges of giving or selling liquor to a minor and renting a hotel for a minor and authorizing/being responsible for alcohol being consumed by a minor, according to McHenry County court documents.

He also is required to pay a $500 fine and court fees of $1,264.20. Buckley was placed on one year of conditional discharge and sentenced to 30 days in the McHenry County jail, of which he is required to serve half.

Buckley must report to the jail Aug. 19. He also was ordered to have no contact with girl or her family.

Buckley faced up to 364 days in jail and $10,000 in fines.

On Jan. 17 2020, Woodstock police responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Best Western at 990 Lake Ave. During their investigation, police learned that Buckley had sent an Uber to pick up an 18-year-old from her house and bring her to the McHenry County courthouse, where he met her and drove her to a liquor store, the McHenry County state's attorney's office said Thursday in a news release.

About an hour later, the girl was captured on surveillance video unable to walk and being led out of the hotel lobby by Buckley, the news release said.

In exchange for Buckley's guilty plea, a misdemeanor charge of battery/makes physical contact was dismissed, according to court documents.

After leaving the Lake County state's attorney's office, Buckley worked for the law offices of Donahue and Walsh in McHenry as a defense attorney, the law firm confirmed. He was not employed by the firm at the time of the case.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission currently lists him in good standing with a practice in Waukegan.