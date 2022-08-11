Body of Brookfield Zoo gorilla will join Field Museum's mammal collection

The body of JoJo, a 485-pound silverback gorilla who died two weeks ago at the Brookfield Zoo, will become cataloged into the Field Museum's mammal collection and made available for scientific study.

"JoJo will be added to our collection so that scientists can study his remains to learn more about how gorillas evolved and how we might be able to help protect them," said Kate Golembiewski, a spokeswoman for the museum.

More information on how JoJo's body was to be preserved wasn't immediately available. Golembiewski said she didn't believe JoJo's body would be placed on public display.

