Police searching for group behind smash-and-grab burglaries in Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills police are investigating at least six smash-and-grab store burglaries that happened early Monday morning at three shopping centers in the village.

Investigators believe a group of six people, likely men, carried out the break-ins and possibly are involved in smash-and-grabs elsewhere, according to Crime Prevention Officer Jeff Hemesath.

Hemesath said the group is believed to have burglarized a vape store and a restaurant at the Rivertree Court shopping center, a sandwich shop and a nail salon at the Hawthorne Hills shopping center, and a restaurant and a nail salon at the Hawthorne Village Commons shopping center.

In each of the six burglaries, the thieves smashed a front window to gain access and take the cash register and, in some cases, store merchandise.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call the Vernon Hills Police Department at (847) 362-4449.