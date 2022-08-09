Naperville police seeking information after responding to shots fired report
Updated 8/9/2022 2:25 PM
The Naperville Police Department is seeking information from the public after officers responded early Tuesday morning to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives.
According to police officials, officers at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday were on the scene of a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive when a nearby resident said 20 minutes earlier they heard gunshots near the intersection.
A preliminary investigation indicated the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. No injuries were reported, according to police officials.
Anyone with information regarding the reported incident should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
