Police: Woodridge man who fired gun at Chicago park had massive ammo supply, notes about mass shootings
Updated 8/6/2022 5:01 PM
A Woodridge man accused of firing a gun at a vacant park on Chicago's South Side early Thursday was also driving with four other weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about mass shootings, according to Chicago police.
Alexander Podgorny, 29, has been charged with five felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon following the shooting at Moran Park, near 57th Street and Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.
