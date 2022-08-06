Plane forced to land on Libertyville's Milwaukee Avenue; pilot unharmed

The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on a stretch of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville Friday night after experiencing engine trouble, authorities said.

The plane safely touched down near Trader Joe's around 10:15 p.m., and the pilot escaped unharmed. No one else was hurt.

"Fortunately, the pilot was not injured," Libertyville fire officials said in a Facebook post Saturday. "Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances."

Engine failure forced the emergency landing, fire officials said. The plane came to rest without hitting any vehicles on a wide area of road, a police dispatcher said. The plane was left with some minor damage, apparently from clipping a street sign.

"It's not everyday when you see a plane land on Milwaukee Ave.," the fire department Facebook post stated.

The pilot had some engine issues and that was the best place he could put down, the dispatcher said. The pilot called 911 once he landed.

The plane was towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.