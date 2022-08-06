 

Mosaic dedicated in Roselle, marking village's centennial

  1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, who graduated from Lake Park High School in the same year, speaks to Karen Ostrander, the artist who did the drawing design of the mosaic dedicated Saturday in Roselle. She is also the art director and secretary of the Roselle Arts and Culture Foundation.

      1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, who graduated from Lake Park High School in the same year, speaks to Karen Ostrander, the artist who did the drawing design of the mosaic dedicated Saturday in Roselle. She is also the art director and secretary of the Roselle Arts and Culture Foundation. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  Roselle Mayor David Pileski speaks during a dedication Saturday for a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza. The mosaic is on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St.

      Roselle Mayor David Pileski speaks during a dedication Saturday for a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza. The mosaic is on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  Amanda Hausman, Roselle village clerk, speaks during a dedication for a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza. The mosaic is on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St.

      Amanda Hausman, Roselle village clerk, speaks during a dedication for a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza. The mosaic is on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  Zespół Wisła dancers perform in front of a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. It was officially dedicated Saturday.

      Zespół Wisła dancers perform in front of a new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial. It was officially dedicated Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/6/2022 5:42 PM

A new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial was officially dedicated Saturday.

Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza.

 

The mosaic is located on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St. The community art project was specifically designed with the Chicago-based nonprofit Green Star Movement to involve different generations of Roselle residents. The proximity to Roselle's Civic Plaza means it will be seen during outdoor concerts and other community events.

"It was empty with a big bland wall," artist Karen Ostrander said. "And now when you come to see it, the wall is beautiful."

