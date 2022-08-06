Mosaic dedicated in Roselle, marking village's centennial

A new mosaic created to commemorate Roselle's centennial was officially dedicated Saturday.

Village officials, members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Mark Gorski, a 1984 graduate of Lake Park High School, all appeared at Roselle's Civic Plaza.

The mosaic is located on the west wall of 8,000 Miles restaurant at 107 Main St. The community art project was specifically designed with the Chicago-based nonprofit Green Star Movement to involve different generations of Roselle residents. The proximity to Roselle's Civic Plaza means it will be seen during outdoor concerts and other community events.

"It was empty with a big bland wall," artist Karen Ostrander said. "And now when you come to see it, the wall is beautiful."