Schaumburg seeking volunteers as Septemberfest returns to full three-day schedule

Free T-shirts, sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District, are one of the incentives the village of Schaumburg is offering volunteers for its first three-day Septemberfest since before the pandemic this Labor Day weekend. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The carnival, restaurants and musical acts are all booked for Schaumburg's first three-day Septemberfest since 2019, but the village still is seeking volunteers to work the festival grounds and offering parking passes, T-shirts and food credits to those who can help.

Special Events Coordinator Roxane Benvenuti said after the hiatus of the full Septemberfest due to the pandemic, it's difficult to determine how close to normal this year's search for volunteers is. But more shifts have been created for the coming Labor Day weekend to keep them all close to four hours.

One new aspect of the 2022 fest is the online registration for volunteers in the Septemberfest section of the village's website.

Volunteer Co-Chair Debbie Prette said that when she last led this effort 20 years ago, the village largely relied on word-of-mouth and a blurb in the newsletter. She recently moved back from Pennsylvania and thought that method could be upgraded.

"We want the public to know there are these volunteer opportunities and that there's an easy registration process to follow," she said.

Workers are sought in shifts for the municipal lot, information booth and crafter lot on the grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court. There also are 2½-hour shifts available for the fireworks show on the evening of Sept. 4 and its rain date on Sept. 5.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information about volunteering, email Prette at daprette20@gmail.com or call the Septemberfest Hotline at (847) 923-3637.

Volunteers' T-shirts are sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District. Parking passes allow volunteers to park in the lots around the festival grounds and forgo the shuttle buses many attendees take from more remote parking areas.