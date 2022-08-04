Rabbi David Chapman joins Congregation Beth Shalom

Rabbi David Chapman joined the Congregation Beth Shalom clergy team on July 1.

He joins Head Rabbi Aaron Melman and Senior Cantor Steven Stoehr as part of the three-member team at the Northbrook congregation.

Ordained from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City this past May, Chapman previously served as student rabbi at Southwest Orlando Jewish Congregation. He also holds a master's degree in nonprofit leadership from Fordham University.

Chapman comes to the rabbinate as a second career, after a decade as a theater director and several years in the Jewish nonprofit sector. He has held leadership roles in several foundations, created public programs supporting social justice in Israel, and spearheaded millennial outreach efforts.

He also served as vice president of the board of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York, the largest LGBTQ+ synagogue in the world.

Rabbi Chapman is the recipient of the prestigious Wexner Graduate Fellowship, the AIPAC Leffell Fellowship, a Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago academic scholarship, and the New York Jewish Week's "36 Under 36" recognition, as well as the United Synagogue for Conservative Judaism Award for Congregational Service, and the Cyrus Adler Prize for the most outstanding student in his rabbinical school senior class.

"I felt called to become a rabbi because I believe in the power of Jewish community. I know that strong communities are vital to our individual and collective well-being, providing us with a space to connect, learn, and grow together," Chapman said.

"I feel beyond blessed to be joining Beth Shalom's vibrant, multigenerational community. I am excited to help us grow even stronger in the months and years ahead."

Rabbi Chapman is overjoyed to be returning to the Chicago area where he grew up. He is looking forward to introducing his lifelong East Coaster husband and son to the wonders of the Midwest.

Congregation Beth Shalom will host a series of events welcoming Chapman to the area and to its congregation, which numbers more than 1,000 families. Meet him at Chillin' with Rabbi Chapman at Graeter's from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

Info: call (847) 498-4100 or visit bethshalomnb.org.