Latino issues in suburbs to be discussed at Cantigny Park

Latino issues in the suburbs will be discussed at Cantigny Park in Wheaton as part of its Civic Awareness Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The speakers are Elizabeth Cervantes of the Southwest Suburban Immigrant Project and Sara Phalen of the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage and the West Chicago Historical Society. Cervantes and Phalen will trace the history of immigration in DuPage County and surrounding areas and discuss how Latinos have often struggled to have an equal voice in the region.

The event is co-sponsored by Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters of Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Central Kane County and Roselle/Bloomingdale.

The Aug. 11 discussion is free and will be presented online and in person (parking is free for this event). Online participants must register in advance at my.lwv.org/Illinois/wheaton or cantigny.org to receive a Zoom link.