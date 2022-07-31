50-year old man succumbs to injuries in Park Ridge crash

Park Ridge police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Oakton Street.

A 50-year-old man died in the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a gray Jeep SUV driven by a 21-year-old man collided with a white Lexus sedan occupied by three people.

The dead man was a passenger in the front seat of the Lexus. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 51-year-old man, has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

A passenger in the rear seat, a 43-year-old woman, also received hospital care for nonlife threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. No passengers were in the Jeep.

The name of the deceased victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

The Park Ridge Police Department is receiving assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team in looking at the crash.