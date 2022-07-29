Warrenville man accused of shooting brother to death in Aurora

A 19-year-old Warrenville man has been accused of shooting his brother to death early Monday in Aurora.

Gabriel Garcia, of Country Ridge Drive, faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held on $3 million bail at the Kane County jail.

Aurora police responded to a house on the 1800 block of West Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday and found David Garcia Jr., 21, in the basement with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two were arguing when Gabriel Garcia pointed a handgun at David Garcia and fired one shot, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The news release didn't say why they were arguing.

Federal marshals arrested Garcia Tuesday. He appeared in court Thursday.

Kane County court records show Garcia was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor domestic battery in June and ordered to stay away from the Illinois Avenue address. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault in April.

To be freed pretrial, Garcia would need to post $300,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 12.

The funeral Mass for David Garcia Jr. is Tuesday. He is survived by his parents, another brother, a sister and two children.