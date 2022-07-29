Shaw out, Brin in as Lake County Republican Party chair

Former Lake County circuit court Clerk Keith Brin has been named the new leader of the local Republican Party.

Brin, of Highland Park, succeeds three-term party leader Mark Shaw of Lake Forest. A showdown between the two men had been building before this week's biennial party convention in Round Lake Beach, but Shaw withdrew his candidacy before the gathering.

Across the political aisle, Lauren Beth Gash was reelected chair of the Lake County Democrats. The Highland Park resident ran unopposed for the job she's held since 2020.

Shaw, an attorney from Lake Forest, had been Lake County's Republican leader since 2016. His time leading the office was turbulent.

Once a Republican stronghold, Lake County has become more and more Democratic over the last two decades, and that trend continued during Shaw's tenure.

Most of the countywide elected offices now are held by Democrats. The GOP lost its historic majority on the Lake County Board during Shaw's watch, too.

Additionally, Democrats have seized a majority of the seats in the county's delegation to the General Assembly.

The Lake GOP has had some image problems in recent years, as well.

In 2017, a party fundraiser featuring a gun raffle held less than two weeks after a mass shooting in Las Vegas drew protests from gun-safety advocates and others, including some Republican elected officials.

In 2019, the group drew negative attention after a meme appeared on its Facebook page mocking then-presidential hopeful and Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's claims of Native American heritage. Shaw dismissed objections to the post, calling the image a joke.

In a series of Facebook posts, Republican Lake County Board member Dick Barr of Round Lake Beach criticized the state of the county party under Shaw's leadership.

"I've witnessed a party of strength dematerialize before my eyes into a party of factions, separated at its core, holding far fewer offices," wrote Barr, a precinct representative in Lake Villa Township who publicly backed Brin before the meeting.

Barr said he hoped Brin's victory will bring former Republicans back to the party.

"You are welcome. You are wanted, and we need you," Barr wrote.

Brin's victory also drew applause from activist, radio host and Shaw critic Dan Proft.

"Keith Brin and good conservatives in charge means there's an opportunity to put Lake Co back in the GOP column," Proft tweeted,

As for the Democrats, Gash said members of her party have been working hard. "The change we've made in the county is visible to all," said Gash, a former state representative.

Gash also said Democrats reflect Lake County values.

"On gun violence prevention, reproductive rights, climate change and protecting our very democracy, it's crystal clear," she said.