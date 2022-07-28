Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency

The longtime Warrenville city administrator has been charged with public indecency at a health club.

John M. Coakley, 59, of the 2S600 block of Westbury Court in Warrenville, faces one misdemeanor count of public indecency -- lewd exposure. He turned himself into authorities Thursday morning and is free on a $2,000 personal-recognizance bond.

Authorities allege that around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, while at a Lifetime Fitness club in Warrenville, Coakley "knowingly performed an act of lewd exposure" in the men's locker room. The court document says it happened in the shower area.

Warrenville police investigated the case and asked the DuPage County state's attorney's office to determine whether charges should be filed.

Coakley has been put on temporary paid administrative leave as of Sunday night when officials learned of the allegation, Acting City Administrator Cristina White said Thursday.

The city posted a statement about the arrest on its Facebook page Thursday. "Mr. Coakley's alleged misconduct occurred during nonwork time. Nonetheless, the city is taking this matter very seriously given the leadership role Mr. Coakley has with the City of Warrenville," the statement said. It said Warrenville police will continue to assist prosecutors with the investigation.

Coakley has been the city's administrator for 24 years.

Court records show Coakley was charged with an ordinance violation of disorderly conduct in 2018. He was accused of grabbing a cellphone out of the hands of his daughter, Deanna Coakley. The case was dismissed because the complaining witness did not show up to court.

Deanna Coakley, 27, was charged in February with first-degree murder. She is accused of killing the father of one of her two children. Her parents sought an order of protection against her in 2018, alleging abusive and violent behavior.