North Central College names interim president

North Central College's board of directors has appointed Donna Carroll as interim president to replace Troy Hammond, who recently resigned after 10 years in the position.

Carroll retired in July 2021 after 27 years as president at Dominican University in River Forest. She'll lead the Naperville college until a search committee appoints a permanent president before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Before serving as president at Dominican University, Carroll spent time as an administrator at Fordham University, Mount Vernon College, Fairleigh Dickenson University and the University of Cincinnati. She holds degrees from Cincinnati and Wellesley College.

"As an admiring colleague for many years, I have witnessed the college's growth in academic complexity, reputation and athletic stature," Carroll said in a statement, "and I look forward to working collaboratively with trustees, colleagues, students and the Naperville community to continue that progress, and at the same time, prepare the campus to welcome its next long serving president."