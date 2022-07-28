Free lunches for kids in Mundelein
Updated 7/28/2022 12:07 PM
The Northern Illinois Food Bank and volunteers will provide free lunches in Mundelein for anyone 18 or younger on weekdays through Aug. 12.
The service is available from noon to 1 p.m. at Hanrahan Park, 913 Noel Drive.
No paperwork is needed. Food must be consumed at the park.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.