Cary man gets probation for possessing child porn

A 28-year-old Cary man must register as a sex offender for life and was sentenced to two years of felony probation after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according to McHenry County court documents.

Sean Keady was arrested in February 2020 after an almost yearlong police investigation, Cary police said.

He initially was charged with multiple felonies that could have sent him to prison for six to 30 years.

Keady also was sentenced to 18 days in McHenry County jail, which he has already served. He also must pay $4,664 in fees and fines, according to court documents.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Cary police about a social media account sharing photos believed to contain child pornography.

Police used search warrants to seize Keady's electronic devices, which were sent to the FBI's Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory.

When Keady was arrested, Cary police said, he was in the possession of multiple pornographic images of young girls.