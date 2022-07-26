Outlot building approved for Eastgate Crossing in Naperville

An outlot building will be built at the Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center in Naperville and feature two restaurants. Courtesy of Jensen & Jensen Architects

An outlot building with restaurants and retail businesses is coming to Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center in Naperville.

Despite concerns about cars stacking up at a pickup window for a planned sushi restaurant on one side of the building, the Naperville City Council last week gave its approval to the 8,300-square-foot structure. It will be built within the parking lot serving customers at the commercial building anchored by H Mart and Dollar Tree.

The shopping center, located at the northwest corner of Naperville/Wheaton Road and Ogden Avenue, is 10.1 acres in size. The lot for the new building is 1.2 acres.

Among five variances approved by the city council, the property owners also received the go-ahead to install new signage to make it easier for drivers to locate businesses in the shopping center.

Costco, which opened in 2020, is adjacent to the shopping center.

"This is a perfect opportunity for Naperville to observe this in practice and see how this works," Sean Devine, representing Norcor Naperville Associates, the owners of Eastgate Shopping Center, said of the pickup window concept. "It doesn't impact any public roadways. It doesn't cause any traffic jams around the shopping center."

Devine said the new building will have four businesses, including the Kura Sushi restaurant that will utilize the pickup window.

The three other businesses are yet to be named. But Devine said one will be a restaurant next to Kura Sushi. The two other spots will have retail businesses.

The pickup window was the main point of contention with city council members. While normal restaurant drive-through windows require stacking space for 12 cars, the property owners requested a variance to the city ordinance for the allowance of three cars.

The difference with Kura Sushi, Devine said, is that orders won't be placed at the pickup window. Customers will order online or by phone and receive a pickup time. They'll be directed to parking spaces if the food isn't ready when they arrive.

Devine said a backup of cars shouldn't be an issue because of the system.

Council members, including Mayor Steve Chirico, agreed. "I think it's going to be a great idea and something that's going to be used in the future," Chirico said.