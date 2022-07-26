Man accused of hate crime at Lake in the Hills bakery makes first court appearance

A 24-year-old man accused of smashing windows and spray-painting homophobic slurs at a Lake in the Hills bakery last weekend made a first appearance in McHenry County court Tuesday.

Joseph Collins, of Alsip, is charged with one count of hate crime and criminal damage to property, both are Class 4 felonies. If convicted, he faces one to three years in prison, but he also could be sentenced to probation.

On Saturday, he posted 10% of a $10,000 bond and was released from McHenry County Jail.

Collins is accused of vandalizing UpRising Bakery & Cafe where a drag show was set to be performed Saturday afternoon.

He initially told Judge Michael Coppedge Tuesday he needed time to find an attorney and was given a new court date of Aug. 26.

After he left the courthouse, Cathy Potter, a St. Charles-based attorney, appeared in court and said she would be representing Collins.

The charges allege he smashed the glass out of three storefront windows and one glass door with a bat, the morning prior to the bakery hosting a family-friendly drag show. He also is accused of spray-painting offensive words on the building.

UpRising owner Corrina Bendel-Sac reported harassment in the weeks leading up to the drag show, which was canceled Saturday after the cafe's vandalism the night before.

On Sunday, with the windows still boarded up, the bakery reopened.

On social media, the owner thanked the community, her customers and the police for their support.

Bendel-Sac wrote that the support "shows us that there is more love in the world than hate, but hate does still exist."