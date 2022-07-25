District 64 superintendent to get contract extention, pay raise

Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Superintendent Eric Olson is set to receive a two-year contract extension and a pay raise next month.

The proposed deal will keep Olson in the district until at least 2025.

During its meeting last week, the school board revealed it plans to extend Olson's contract and boost his pay by 3%. Olson's current annual base salary is $230,000.

But the panel didn't take a formal vote because a copy of the proposed contract wasn't in the board's document packet, which includes memos, contracts and other information and is available online before each session.

Olson's current contract was inked in 2021 and is set to expire in June 2023.

Olson has served as superintendent since July 2019. This will be his third deal with the district.

He has overseen a tumultuous period, with heated and lengthy debates on the board and in the community about COVID-19 safety procedures, a $38 million plan to add all-day kindergarten classes and expand buildings, and other issues.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 18, at Lincoln School, 200 S. Lincoln Ave., Park Ridge.