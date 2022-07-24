Mount Prospect man killed when driver passes through red light at Arlington Hts. intersection

A 52-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed when his car was his by a vehicle that drove through a red light early Saturday at Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police say a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed early Saturday when his car was struck in the intersection of Arlington Heights and Golf roads. The driver of the second vehicle may have been intoxicated, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A 52-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed early Saturday when his car was struck by a vehicle that passed through a red light at Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old Des Plaines man, may have been intoxicated at the time, according to police. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Sunday identified the deceased driver as Jonathan Hunt. Autopsy results are pending.

Arlington Heights police said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday, when Hunt's 2006 Honda Accord was traveling north on Arlington Heights Road through the Golf Road intersection. A 2015 Nissan Sentra heading west on Golf drove through a red light and hit the Honda, police said.

The impact sent the Honda over the curb, where it struck a traffic signal control box before coming to a rest in a gas station parking lot.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment. Police said he is being treated as s suspect after preliminary observations and evidence led first responders to believe he was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Arlington Heights police and the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team associated with the northwest suburban Major Case Assistance Team.

As a result of the crash, lanes of traffic near the scene were temporarily closed Saturday and traffic signals were inoperable. All lanes were reopened and the traffic signals working by Saturday afternoon.