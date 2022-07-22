Cooper 'up and down' but enjoys first visit outside since Highland Park shooting

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, paralyzed from the waist down in the Highland Park shooting, enjoyed his first liquid by mouth since July 4 -- an orange Popsicle -- and made his first visit outside in his wheelchair. Courtesy of the Roberts family

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the abdomen during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to struggle in his recovery. But he enjoyed his first liquid by mouth since July 4 -- an orange Popsicle -- and went outside for the first time in his wheelchair.

Cooper, described by family spokesman Anthony Loizzi as "up and down" with his progress, also received a care package from his favorite baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers, that included a jersey with his name on it.

According to Loizzi, Cooper remains in critical condition, after a brief move to serious condition, in the pediatric intensive care unit at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. A CT scan revealed liquid in his pelvis is due to an abscess, which the medical team is evaluating to determine the best course of treatment to remove.

Cooper's spiking fever has returned, off and on, due to the infection.

Cooper, who spent his 19th day in the hospital on Friday, was among the dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire on parade spectators. Seven were killed.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-roberts-family-fundraiser has raised more than $1.6 million toward a $2 million goal to help pay for Cooper's medical care and future needs.