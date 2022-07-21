Wheaton police pack squad car with donations for People's Resource Center

Community engagement officer Crystal Miroballi, center, and community service officer Josh Babor talk with Joyce Vallo of Wheaton as Vallo drops off donations for the Wheaton Police Department's Stuff the Squad event. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local

Community engagement officer Crystal Miroballi and community service officer Josh Babor load donations as part of the Wheaton Police Department's Stuff the Squad event on Wednesday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local

Crystal Miroballi, community engagement officer, sits on the tailgate of her squad car as she awaits more donations as part of the Wheaton Police Department's "Stuff the Squad" event on Wednesday. All donations will be distributed by the People's Resource Center to anyone in need. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local

A Wheaton police SUV staked out a spot on Liberty Drive, its trunk open, filled with an impressive haul.

Seizing on the community's generosity, police collected donations of food and assorted toiletries this week to help restock the shelves at the People's Resource Center. The nonprofit distributes groceries to families in need from its Wheaton food pantry.

The police department launched the first "Stuff the Squad" event in 2021. The collection drive again accomplished just that, stuffing the SUV with donated items over eight hours Wednesday.

"We were astonished by the generosity of our community last year when we started this program," Community Engagement Officer Crystal Miroballi said in a statement before the event. "Unfortunately, there are still many families who need help, especially with climbing prices of food, gas and everything else."