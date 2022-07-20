Midcentury modern art exhibit coming to North Central College

North Central College in Naperville will host a midcentury modern architecture art exhibit next month.

The exhibit -- Midcentury Modern at North Central College -- will be held in partnership with Naper Settlement and Naperville Preservation, Inc., from Aug. 22 through Dec. 9, at the college's Schoenherr Gallery, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

Members of the public are invited to a grand opening reception from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27, that will include a free trolley tour through the area around the campus. A self-guided walking tour will be part of the grand opening and the ongoing gallery exhibit.

According to college officials, examples of midcentury modernism are found throughout the campus, including Oesterle Library, the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, the Harold and Eva White Activities Center and several residence halls.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit finearts.northcentralcollege.edu/galleries.