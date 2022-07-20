Last-minute changes could be key to Naperville City Council passing ban on sale of some guns

A divided Naperville City Council will decide the fate of a proposed ordinance banning the sale of certain high-powered weapons.

However, last-minute changes suggested by Mayor Steve Chirico at Tuesday's city council meeting could be the key to unifying support and passing the ordinance when it comes to a vote at the next meeting on Aug. 16.

After more than 50 public speakers expressed support and opposition to the ordinance Tuesday night, city council members offered their thoughts on everything from Second Amendment rights to the responsibility of the state, and not a municipality, to legislate gun sales.

At one point, the ordinance was put in jeopardy when a motion by Councilman Paul Hinterlong and seconded by Councilwoman Patty Gustin proposed -- instead of voting on the ordinance -- sending a resolution to legislators in Springfield, encouraging the state to act on banning the sale of certain guns.

That motion failed by a 5-4 vote -- Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong joined Gustin and Hinterlong -- setting the stage for Chirico's ordinance changes that include an exemption allowing sales to police, law enforcement and military personnel. The changes also remove handguns from the list of weapons that would be prohibited from being sold and removes the ban on the sale of large-capacity magazines for handguns.

Six council members raised their hands in support of adding the changes -- Gustin and Hinterlong dissented -- which Chirico says is a sign the ordinance will pass.

"That's the purpose of asking for a show of hands," Chirico said on Wednesday. "It's to give staff confidence that there is support for this with these changes.

"It's likely going to be very close," he said. "It'll be six or seven (votes in favor of the ordinance), in my view."

Support also was given for the resolution suggested by Hinterlong. But it would be in addition to the vote on the ordinance.

In a draft of the ordinance, there's a five-page list of specific firearms that couldn't be sold in the city, including the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle used in the Highland Park parade shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens. However, the list will be reduced once the handguns are removed.

An "assault weapon" is defined in the ordinance to include a semi-automatic rifle with a magazine that is not fixed and has certain features like a pistol grip or a grenade launcher.

Tuesday's meeting was contentious at times, and not just within the overflow crowd in attendance.

Hinterlong voiced the most opposition to the ordinance and suggested a lack of transparency in its creation.

Council members Ian Holzhauer, Patrick Kelly and Theresa Sullivan brought the ordinance to the agenda.

"This political theater needs to be down in Springfield and in Washington, D.C.," Hinterlong said. "We don't need to be tearing apart our residents, putting them on opposite sides all the time."

Holzhauer opposed Hinterlong's resolution, saying the resolution would be akin to "throwing leaves at the wind."

Sullivan and Kelly, meanwhile, challenged Hinterlong on his claim of a lack of transparency.

"I don't think there's any secret -- it's in the paper, it's public," Sullivan said. "There's been no secrets about who brought this specific thing."