Boston singer, Eagles guitarist & Elvis tribute headline Schaumburg's Septemberfest

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the band Boston, will headline the main stage of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 3. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will headline the main stage of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 4. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Cody Ray Slaughter of The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience and his colleagues will headline the main stage of Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Monday, Sept. 5. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The singer of the band Boston, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and an Elvis Presley tribute will be the headline musical acts for Schaumburg's first full three-day Septemberfest since 2019, set to take place over Labor Day weekend.

Tommy DeCarlo, the vocalist for Boston, will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Felder will take the main stage from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience starring Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, the Nashville Dreams, The Ambassadors and the TCB Horns will serenade Septemberfest from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Opening acts on the main stage include Rosie & The Rivets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and The Davenport Project from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday; Chicago's Own Piano Man Band from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Radio Gaga from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday; and EZFM with Diva Montell from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7th heaven from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Labor Day.

Other musical acts will play on the local stage, the craft beer and wine stage, and stroll the grounds.

Septemberfest, a Schaumburg tradition since 1970, was canceled by the pandemic on its 50th anniversary in 2020. There was a scaled-back, two-day version last year.

Besides the three stages of musical entertainment, this year's festival features a carnival, arts and crafts show, Taste of Schaumburg, the craft beer and wine area, and Bingo.

Additionally, there will be free pony rides on Saturday, fireworks on Sunday and a Labor Day parade on Monday.

Admission to the festival is free. There will be shuttle bus service to the municipal grounds from remote parking areas.

The fest will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

The arts and craft show will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Taste of Schaumburg runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Its food and beverages service will be succeeded by a Not-For-Profit Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

The craft beer and wine tent will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days.

Fireworks are scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday. The rain date will be 9 p.m. on Monday.