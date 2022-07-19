Lake in the Hills woman, 61, found dead after leaving hospital too early

A 61-year-old Lake in the Hills woman who walked away from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital before being discharged Monday evening was found dead soon after in a retention pond, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the woman was being treated in the emergency department when she left the Barrington hospital where staff were concerned about her mental state.

Covelli said sheriff's deputies and the woman's friends and family members joined in a search of the area near the hospital around 7:15 p.m. Police dog Duke tracked the woman's scent to a retention pond on the south end of the hospital property.

Deputies used a drone to search the surface of the water and found her body, Covelli said.

Covelli said fire personnel recovered the woman's body and began lifesaving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please check back for more information on this developing story.