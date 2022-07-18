Wheaton police investigating vandalism spree in parks

A vandalism spree at multiple Wheaton Park District facilities over the past week caused more than $5,000 in damage, police said Monday.

Vandals used red spray paint to put inappropriate language and images on structures, walkways, portable toilets, trees and other areas, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Lt. Ryan Conway at (630) 260-2079 or rconway@wheaton.il.us. Police encouraged park visitors to remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they observe any suspicious activity.