Prosecutors: Gunman fired 18 shots in Roselle restauramt, hitting innocent bystander

A 22-year-old Roselle man was ordered held without bond Sunday on charges alleging he shot an innocent bystander in the head early Saturday morning during an altercation with another man at a restaurant.

Jamie Quijano, of the 200 block of Walter Drive, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge with a firearm stemming from the shooting at Bulldog Ale House in the 300 block of Irving Park Road.

Authorities said Roselle police were called to the restaurant at about 12:29 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police and DuPage County prosecutors said Sunday that an investigation determined that the shooting occurred after an employee of the restaurant and a patron later identified as Quijano got into an argument. They allege Quijano was walking toward the exit when he turned and fired 18 shots from a handgun into the restaurant, striking the woman in the head.

Authorities said Quijano fled the business on foot, but later was arrested at his home. Officers recovered a pistol and a magazine on the couch of the residence, as well as two live 9-millimeter rounds, one in Quijano's pants pocket and another in a satchel he had been carrying, authorities said.

Quijano appeared Sunday morning in DuPage County court, where Judge Susan Alvarado ordered him held without bond.

"The type of extreme violence alleged in this case can have a chilling effect on the entire community and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in announcement of the charges Sunday. "I wish the victim in this case well and it is my sincerest hope that she has a speedy and full recovery."

Roselle Police Chief Steve Herron credited several members of his department as well as DuComm dispatchers and others for their work on the case.

"This type of criminal behavior cannot and will never be tolerated in our communities," Herron said. "This case has been brought to a quick resolution because of a highly qualified team of professional public safety officials who share a common goal of maintaining a safe community."

Quijano is scheduled to return to court Aug. 15 for arraignment in front of Judge Margaret O'Connell. If found guilty, he faces 31 years to life in prison.