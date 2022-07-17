Hate literature distributed in Palatine Township, Long Grove neighborhoods

Law enforcement officials in Cook and Lake counties are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways in Palatine Township and Long Grove neighborhoods over the weekend.

The flyers, which appear similar, feature photos of American politicians of Jewish descent and Jewish historical figures, refer to "Judeo-Bolshevism" and make reference to gun control. They also include a disclaimer stating that the flyers were "distributed randomly without malicious intent protected under 1st amendment free speech."

Maggie O'Neill, a resident of the Plum Grove Estates neighborhood near Algonquin and Meacham roads in Palatine Township, said several homeowners in the subdivision awoke to find the disturbing packets on their driveways early Saturday. The packets containing the flyers and were weighed down by rice so they would not blow away, she said.

Long Grove Village Manager Greg Jackson reported that three subdivisions were targeted: Bridgewater Farm, Saddle Ridge and Stockbridge. The papers were distributed in plastic bags.

"I want to let the Long Grove residents, businesses, and visitors to our beautiful community know that the Village Board of Long Grove is disturbed and offended by the anti-Semitic material recently distributed throughout various subdivisions in the village," Village President Bill Jacob said in a statement Sunday afternoon, "We have zero tolerance for radical individuals seeking to sow hate."

Jacob said village officials are working with the Lake County sheriff's office to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000.

"These agitators are hiding behind the First Amendment to bring hate to our community," he said. "Bigotry and hate-filled messages will have no traction here. We should refuse to give this despicable messaging more exposure than it deserves." Anyone with specific questions related to the village's response can contact the village manager's office at (847) 634-9440.

The Cook County sheriff's police said they also are investigating after responding to reports of anti-Semitic literature discovered outside homes in Plum Grove Estates.

"The literature did not contain any specific threats of violence, but the investigation is ongoing," according to a statement from the office. "The sheriff's office takes all instances of hate speech seriously and continues to work closely with local communities, law enforcement, and community groups to address the threat of hate crimes."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896.