Hate literature distributed in Palatine Township, Long Grove and Schaumburg neighborhoods

Cook and Lake county authorities are investigating after anti-Semitic literature was left on driveways in Palatine Township and Long Grove neighborhoods over the weekend.

The flyers, which appear similar, feature photos of American politicians of Jewish descent and Jewish historical figures, refer to "Judeo-Bolshevism" and make reference to gun control. They also include a disclaimer stating that the flyers were "distributed randomly without malicious intent protected under 1st amendment free speech."

Maggie O'Neill, a resident of the Plum Grove Estates neighborhood near Algonquin and Meacham roads in Palatine Township, said several homeowners in the subdivision awoke to find the disturbing packets on their driveways early Saturday. The packets were weighed down by rice so they would not blow away, she said.

"Somebody went to a lot of trouble to do this," she said. "It's very frightening to us to know that these violent, hateful people were driving around our houses at night."

Long Grove Village Manager Greg Jackson reported that three subdivisions were targeted: Bridgewater Farm, Saddle Ridge and Stockbridge. As in Palatine Township, the flyers were distributed in weighted plastic bags.

"I want to let the Long Grove residents, businesses, and visitors to our beautiful community know that the Village Board of Long Grove is disturbed and offended by the anti-Semitic material recently distributed throughout various subdivisions in the village," Village President Bill Jacob said in a statement Sunday afternoon, "We have zero tolerance for radical individuals seeking to sow hate."

Similar packages also were found in Schaumburg's Knightsbridge subdivision and reported to police there, a resident of the neighborhood said Sunday.

Jacob said Long Grove officials are working with the Lake County sheriff's office to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 377-4000.

"These agitators are hiding behind the First Amendment to bring hate to our community," he said. "Bigotry and hate-filled messages will have no traction here. We should refuse to give this despicable messaging more exposure than it deserves." Anyone with specific questions related to the village's response can contact the village manager's office at (847) 634-9440.

The Cook County sheriff's police said they also are investigating after responding to reports of anti-Semitic literature discovered outside homes in Plum Grove Estates.

"The literature did not contain any specific threats of violence, but the investigation is ongoing," according to a statement from the office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896.